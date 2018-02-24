Real Madrid target Lazio ace

The impressive form of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has not failed to catch the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in the Lazio star.

Lazio currently sit fourth in the Serie A rankings, with much of their success this season coming from the impactful displays of their talismanic midfielder.

According to Marca, the Madrid giants are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old and would be willing to fight off competition from other clubs to secure his services.

Milinkovic-Savic has featured 32 times in all competitions for the capital club, scoring nine goals and adding six assists. He arrived in Rome back in 2015 from Belgian side Genk.

Though his was born in Spain, he opted for the Serbian national team, for which he made his debut in November 2017. Since then he has featured just twice for his country, appearing in friendlies against South Korea and China and providing one assist.