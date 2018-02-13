Real Madrid trio crowned best Champions League strikeforce

With the Champions League knockout stage set to get underway, the Real Madrid trident of Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Francisco Gento has been named the best strike force in the competition’s history by France Football.

Closely followed by the trio of Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar of Barcelona, with Manchester United making the top three with Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez.

The best placed Italian side were Juventus, whose 1996 winning forward line of Fabrizio Ravanelli, Gianluca Vialli and Alessandro Del Piero were placed sixth.

The Top 10

1) Di Stefano-Puskas-Gento | Real Madrid 1960

2) Messi-Neymar-Suarez | Barcelona 2015

3) Ronaldo-Rooney-Tevez | Manchester United 2008

4) Cruyff-Keizer-Rep | Ajax 1973

5) Ronaldo-Benzema-Bale | Real Madrid 2014 & 2016

6) Messi-Henry-Eto’o | Barcelona 2009

7) Muller-Hoeness-Rummenigge | Bayern Munich 1976

8) Del Piero-Vialli-Ravanelli | Juventus 1996

9) Eusebio-José Aguas-José Augusto | Benfica 1962

10) Voeller-Boksic-Pelé | Marseille 1993