Roma, Lazio and AC Milan beware, Juventus are planning summer spending spree

Despite the transfer window closed until the summer, Juventus already have their sights on freshening up an ageing squad with Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio and AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli potential targets.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been staring for the Biancocelesti since arriving to Serie A in July 2015 and has been retrieving attention from a number of Europe’s major clubs.

However, according to Tuttosport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito will demand no less than €100 million to retain his talents, while the Bianconeri value Milinkovic-Savic closer to the €70 million mark.

With several of the Juventus backline approaching the latter stages of their careers, the purchase of Romagnoli would be a signal of the intention to look toward the future and partner him with former Italy Under-21 defensive accomplice Daniele Rugani.

Unless the Rossoneri are in need to sell next summer, though, it may be difficult to get the Milan club to part with one of their prized assets.

A move with Giallorossi youngster Pellegrini, with the 21-year-old and his representatives indicating their willingness to do business with the reigning champions.