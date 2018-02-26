Roma owner angry with lack of fight

With Roma slipping to fifth in the Serie A table and on the brink of an exiting the Champions League, owner James Pallotta has questioned whether the players have the right attitude to turn their fortunes around.

Despite a resurgent AC Milan arriving at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night, the American did not expect to see Eusebio Di Francesco’s men overcome, particularly after their loss to Shakhtar Donetsk earlier that week.

According to Il Messaggero, Pallotta was angry at the lack of a reaction to their European defeat and suggested that the Giallorossi players lack the determination required for the final weeks of the season.

While Roma may have not been expected to win this seasons Champions League, qualification for the competition next term is a minimum requirement for the team, but what will also hurt is that they have dropped below city rivals Lazio, as well as Inter.