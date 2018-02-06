Roma ready to oust Bruno Peres

The patience of Roma and their supporters is running thin with Bruno Peres and the Brazilian could be cast aside by the Giallorossi immediately following his latest off-field indiscretion.

Since joining from Torino, the wing-back has failed to have any positive impact on the pitch and it was speculated that he would leave the Eternal City in January, only for the player to state that he wanted to stay in Rome and redeem himself to the supporters.

Then, in the early hours of Monday morning the Brazilian was involved in yet another car accident, crashing his Lamborghini and has since been charged with drink driving.

Roma are thought to be furious with his behaviour and La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that the club are preparing to fine him 30 percent of his weekly wage.

The publication have even suggested that he could be immediately sold to either Russia, Brazil or even China, where their respective transfer windows are still open.