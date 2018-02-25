Roma v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Patrik Schick is afforded a rare start, as Roma look to return to third place in Serie A with a win against in-form AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

The record signing has been plagued by injuries since arriving from Sampdoria in the summer, but takes the place of Edin Dzeko in attack. Meanwhile, Diego Perotti returns to the starting line-up, joining Cengiz Under and Radja Nainggolan behind Schick.

However, Rome-born duo Alessandro Florenzi and Daniele De Rossi miss out, and are replaced by Bruno Peres and Lorenzo Pellegrini respectively.

Milan have been in superb form under the stewardship of Gennaro Gattuso, and the coach continues to rely on teenage striker Patrick Cutrone for the trip to the capital.

After his strike secured a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria last time out, Giacomo Bonaventura retains his place in midfield, alongside Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie.

Alessio Romagnoli starts against his former club, having come through the ranks at Roma and made his professional debut with the Lupi. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will be hoping to celebrate his 19th birthday with victory.

Roma: Alisson; Peres, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Strootman, Pellegrini; Under, Nainggolan, Perotti; Schick

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu