Roma v Benevento: Official Line-Ups

After netting the only goal against Hellas Verona last week, Cengiz Under retains his place in a new look Roma side hoping to secure a follow-up victory over Benevento.

The Giallorossi are plagued with injuries and suspensions, forcing coach Eusebio Di Francesco into a 4-2-3-1 formation. Edin Dzeko continues to lead the line, with Under and Stephan El Shaarawy joined by Diego Perotti behind. The latter comes in for the suspended Radja Nainggolan.

Meanwhile, Gerson is handed a start in the centre of midfield alongside Kevin Strootman, after Lorenzo Pellegrini was dismissed in Verona. With Daniele De Rossi only fit enough for the bench and Maxime Gonalons still ruled out, Di Francesco is short of options in the middle.

Following his alcohol-induced car crash last week, Bruno Peres is not involved at all, whilst new arrival Jonathan Silva is still not fit.

Benevento’s most high-profile arrival was former Arsenal and Manchester City left-back Bacary Sagna, but the Frenchman must settle for a place on the bench.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro starts though, whilst Guilherme leads the line for the side propping up Serie A.

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Gerson, Strootman; Cengiz Under, Perotti, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Benevento: Puggioni; Letizia, Djimsiti, D’Alessandro, Viola; Costa, Venuti, Sandro; Djuricic, Guilherme, Brignola