Sampdoria confirm AC Milan contact for Strinic

With AC Milan linked with a move for defender Ivan Strinic, Sampdoria sporting director Daniele Prade has admitted that their Serie A rivals have asked for permission to speak to the Croatian.

Since arriving from Napoli the left-back has found minutes with the Blucerchiati hard to come by, but the Serie A club had still offered the experienced international a two-year contract extension.

“It is true, Milan has asked for authorisation to speak with the player,” Prade told the Press after the two sides met at the Stadio San Siro.

“He is a professional and will continue to be until June 30. There is no desire to end our association on our part.

“We will talk to the player and see what he decides. He has always behaved well and we knew what the conditions were when he signed the contract last summer.”

Should the 30-year-old head to Milan when the transfer window reopens, it is likely that he would provide cover for first-choice left-back Ricardo Rodriguez, who has been virtually ever-present in his debut season.