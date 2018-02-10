Sarri: It was fun watching Napoli from above

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri took great joy from watching his side’s emphatic second half performance on Saturday evening despite having to do so away from the touchline after being sent off in the first half.

Lazio taking an early lead was not enough to throw Napoli off their game and the Partenopei came roaring back and took complete control in the second half as they ran riot in their 4-1 win.

“The truth is that if we play like we did in the second half, we can beat anyone,” Sarri told Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“It’s not a coincidence Lazio are third in Serie A and they are a very strong side. What happened over the last couple of days affected us and we fell into playing a more physical game than we had intended.

“In the first half, we couldn’t play our football, so the objective coming out for the second was to pass the ball in our usual style. I enjoyed the second half and it was fun watching it from above.”