Sarri: My focus was on Napoli not Juventus

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri made it clear his focus was on his side and their performance, not Juventus, after the Azzurri cruised to a 2-0 victory over Benevento on Sunday.

The Partenopei remain atop the Serie A standings after the result, keeping pace with the Bianconeri after their impressive 7-0 victory over Sassuolo earlier in the day.

Sarri was pleased with the result given Napoli’s slow start, and he made it clear his focus was unaltered despite Juventus’ result earlier in the day.

“They’re vivacious at home due to the fact they made so many signings during the week,” he told Premium Sport after the match.

“It was a more difficult match than the standings suggested. We played well for half an hour after struggling at the start, but we’re happy with that.

“I didn’t see Juventus or any other matches today, as my mind was only on our match. Certainly, we didn’t find out that they’re a good team today.”

Although Napoli hold top spot, Sarri was quick to point out that Juventus remain the best side in Italy.

“Italy is similar to the German league,” he continued. “There are three or four good teams behind a really good team.

“We are keeping things open, while Germany is already done.

“The surprising thing is that we are in top spot, not Juventus.”

Next up for Napoli is a tough home match against Lazio.