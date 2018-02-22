Sarri finds positives in Europa League exit

Following Napoli’s Europa League exit, coach Maurizio Sarri believes it could be a good thing in the long run as they look to become Serie A champions once more.

The Partenopei have not won the Scudetto since 1990 and that will be the league leaders primary focus after they departed the Europa League at the hands of RB Leipzig.

Late lapses in Italy proved costly for Sarri’s men, ultimately meaning that a 2-0 second leg success wasn’t enough to advance to the next round.

“The team showed real spirit in this game and we’re very disappointed to go out of the Europa League but if we look at the positive, we will have more time to prepare for our upcoming league games,” Sarri stated.

“As I said, the team showed their fighting spirit and that will prepare us well for the months ahead. I think we sent out a message with this performance and we reacted very well.

“There’s still one objective left for us now. In the last six years, nobody in Italy has fought with Juventus like we are. We just want to win and make the people of Naples happy. That can be our motivation and source of happiness.”

Napoli currently lead the Serie A table by a single point over reigning champions Juventus.