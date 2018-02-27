Sergej Milinkovic-Savic attracts €200million offer

Lazio have been offered €200 million, including bonuses, for their Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic currently has 11 goals and 6 assists in all competitions this season making him a hot commodity across Europe.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Lazio have received on offer of €180 million plus €20 million in bonuses.

The team that made the offer has not yet been revealed but there is a good chance it is one of Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain, as they have both been in contact with Lazio for the dynamic midfielder in the past.

This would represent a huge profit for Claudio Lotito as Lazio bought him for just over €10 million from Genk in the summer of 2015.

Milinkovic-Savic scored a brace this weekend against Sassuolo helping Lazio to a 3-0 win which vaulted the Aquile into third place in Serie A.