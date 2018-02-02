Serie A round 23 preview: And breathe! Transfer window done so back to the action

After a relatively low-key window for many, Serie A returns with some mouth-watering fixtures kicking off with Sampdoria hosting Torino.

The visitors have not won away at Sampdoria in Serie A since March 1993. The hosts have won six and drawn five since. The Granata have won two of their three Serie A games under Walter Mazzarri, as many as in their previous 14 league fixtures under Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Home fans have been getting a great deal this season as their team have scored 26 goals at home in Serie A this campaign – only Lazio (28) have more.

Over in Milan If they don’t beat Crotone, Inter will equal their longest winless streak in their Serie A history (eight games), recorded on five occasions – the latest in 2016/17.

Current Crotone coach Walter Zenga was Inter goalkeeper between 1982 and 1994 – as a manager, he has never won against his former team in Serie A (D1 L3).

There are some positives for one of the capital sides this weekend as Hellas Verona have won only nine of their 55 Serie A matches against Roma. The Giallorossi have won 27 games, while the remaining 19 were drawn. However, since the start of December, Roma have recorded the worst shot conversion rate in Serie A (6%), while Verona have had the fourth-best over the same period (20%).

Odds are stacked against the away side as Chievo visit Bergamo having won only once in their last 10 Serie A meetings with Atalanta (D4 L5), back in December 2015 (1-0 at home).

Four of Atalanta’s last six goals against Chievo in Serie A have been netted by Alejandro Gomez – the Argentinian has scored five goals in the Italian top-flight against the Venetians, more than against any other side.

Fiorentina have won six of their last seven Serie A matches against Bologna (D1), keeping five clean sheets in the process. However, the visitors have a rotten away record of late and have won only one of their last six on the road (D3 L2), and have not scored more than once in any of those matches.

The hosts should look to the flanks to keep things tight as Bologna have conceded the joint-most headed goals in Serie A this season (eight).

Cagliari can be optimistic against SPAL this weekend as they have won seven of their last eight league games against newly promoted sides – the other was a 1-1 draw away to Pescara last season. The visitors’ key man ought to be Mirco Antenucci – who has three goals and two assists in his last five appearances. He has also had a hand in 52% of SPAL’s goals this season (12 out of 23) – the highest percentage in Serie A this season.

Juve have shipped just one goal in their last nine league fixtures, conceding only 15 shots on target – at least nine fewer than any other Serie A side in the same period, this does not bode well for anyone let alone this weekend’s visitors.

Sassuolo have scored only four goals in the last 30 minutes of play, less than any other Serie A side this season – Juventus have conceded just three goals in the same period, a league-low in this campaign. This one could be settled quite early if this trend continues.

Udinese have drawn 31 games against Milan in Serie A, the most they have drawn against any team (W16 L38). Since Massimo Oddo’s arrival, his upwardly mobile side have gained 20 points: only Napoli (22) and Juventus (25) have done better in the same period.

Resurgent Milan have won three games in a row: the last time the Rossoneri won four in a row was back in April 2014.

Benevento have gained seven points from 22 games: despite this, there is someone with a worse record! The only team to gain fewer at this stage was Ancona in 2003/04 (six).

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 24 away league games (W21 D3): with only one goal conceded in the last five. If there is a sure thing anywhere in Serie A it should be this fixture.

After eight wins in a row against Lazio, Genoa have not won in their last five meetings (D2 L3).

The new manager bounce may be subsiding for Davide Ballardini as his side have lost their last two league games, after four unbeaten games in a row without any goals conceded (W2 D2).

Genoa should be optimistic though, they have gained 62% of their points away from home, a record in Serie A this season.