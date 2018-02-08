Serie A round 24 preview: Title credentials put to the test

This coming round of Serie A action boasts some sizzling encounters and few are bigger than the opening fixture of the weekend.

Head-to-head encounters do not look favourably for Friday night’s hosts as Fiorentina have won just three of their last 22 Serie A games against Juventus (D12 L7). The champions meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches played on a Friday (W8 D4).

The Bianconeri have won nine of the last 10 league games and, for the first time in their history, they have conceded just one goal over 15 consecutive matches in all competitions.

For AC Milan, Gennaro Gattuso has more cause for optimism this weekend as the Rossoneri have played more away games against SPAL in Serie A without suffering a single defeat (P16 W8 D8 L0) than any other side in the competition, though the last of these was some time ago.

Three of the last five goals conceded by the away side have come from set pieces; only Crotone (16) have conceded more from set plays this season.

Over in Bergamo, Atalanta have won all three of their Serie A meetings against Crotone, scoring an average of three goals per match. The visitors might not be a pushover this time as they are unbeaten in their last three games (W1 D2); they are yet to reach four straight matches without a defeat in the league this season.

The other stand-out encounter of the game-week will also be Maurizio Sarri’s 100th Serie A game as Napoli coach, winning five of his seven meetings against Lazio (D1 L1). The away side has won only one of their last eight Serie A games at the San Paolo (D3 L4).

Napoli and Lazio have scored the joint-most goals in the first 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (seven) so it could be an interesting start.

Cagliari and Sassuolo have both won two of their seven meetings in the league (D3). The hosts are unbeaten in their last two away Serie A games (W1 D1): they haven’t lost three in a row on the road since January 2014.

Sassuolo start slowly as a rule and have scored only one goal in the first half in their last 12 league matches.

Chievo and Genoa have both won four of their last 10 Serie A meetings (D2) so this could be a very even encounter. However, the home side have only picked up two points in their last nine Serie A games, the last time the Gialloblu went on a 10 match winless run was in November 2008.

Since Davide Ballardini’s arrival, the hosts have conceded only six league goals; only Juventus (four) have conceded fewer in this period.

Inter have won only one of their last five home Serie A games against Bologna (D2 L2), after winning seven of the previous eight (D1). The visitors have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five away matches (12 goals), and they’ve lost three of the last four (W1).

Sampdoria have lost only once at home against Verona in Serie A (0-1 in December 1972): with 14 wins and seven draws for the Blucerchiati. The home side has also picked up 26 points on their own turf domestically this season: only Juventus have won more (31).

Despite their heroics against Fiorentina, Verona have lost five of their last six league games (W1) and they’ve not scored in four matches in this period.

The last 15 Serie A games between Torino and Udinese have been perfectly balanced: six wins for each team and three draws. After five wins in a row, Udinese have won only one of their last five matches in the league (3D, 1L) and they haven’t scored more than one goal in this run.

In his last four league meetings against Udinese, Andrea Belotti has been directly involved in one goal in each game (three goals and one assist).

Roma have won all of their last nine matches against newly-promoted sides in Serie A, scoring at least three goals on six occasions. They will be hoping for a repeat of this form. Benevento are still the only team in the big five European Leagues yet to gain a single point away from home this season. Maybe this week?

The capital side’s goals have definitely dried up in this campaign. They have scored 33 goals in Serie A this season, 15 fewer than last season after 23 games played: it’s their worst record since 2001/02.