Serie A round 25 preview: European hangovers or just another game?

Post-European competition fatigue may be a factor for the Serie A elite this weekend with many facing some tricky fixtures. This however is a problem our first set of teams can only dream of.

We start in Verona where Chievo have won five of their last six games against Cagliari in Serie A (D1). The Gialloblu have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their last 13 league games against the Sardinians – the Rossoblu have scored exactly four goals in the other two.

Since the beginning of December, Chievo have won the fewest points among the top five European Leagues (two).

Genoa take on Inter and this is as unpredictable as things get. The visitors will boast a better squad but Inter have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last nine league games against Genoa: with a 1-0 win for the Nerazzurri in the most recent clash.

Also factor in Davide Ballardini’s appointment as manager, since his arrival Genoa have collected 21 points: only Juventus and Napoli (31) have picked up more in this period.

This will not read well for Massimo Oddo as Roma have won their last nine Serie A meetings against Udinese – this is the longest winning streak for the Giallorossi versus a single opponent in the competition.

The hosts have won just one of their last six Serie A matches (D3 L2), this after they had picked up three points in each of the previous five.

Over in Bergamo, Atalanta have failed to score in four of their last five home encounters against Fiorentina (D1 L4).

The visitors themselves have drawn their last three league games against Atalanta, after winning eight matches in a row. Stefano Pioli’s side have lost three of their last four in Serie A (W1), as many defeats as in their previous 15 encounters.

If the relegation battle floats your boat look no further than this “six-pointer” between Benevento and Crotone. The only previous meeting between these two sides was the reverse fixture this season: a 2-0 home win for Walter Zenga’s side.

After embers of promise securing two wins in a row (against Chievo and Sampdoria), Benevento have lost each of their last four league matches. Crotone on the other hand are unbeaten in their last four Serie A games, drawing the last three in a row.

Up in mid-table obscurity, Bologna are unbeaten in their last four league meetings against Sassuolo (W3 D1), keeping three clean sheets in the process. Interestingly, Roberto Donadoni has won the 63% (5 out of 8) against Sassuolo – this is his highest win ratio against sides he has faced at least five times.

One of the stand-out fixtures of the weekend takes us towards the fight for the Europa League spots at the San Siro. AC Milan have lost their last two Serie A meetings against Sampdoria, failing to score in both, after they were unbeaten in the previous eight league clashes (W5 D3).

Both sides need to pace themselves as AC Milan (47%) and Sampdoria (44%) are two of three teams to have conceded the highest percentage of their goals in the last 30 minutes of play in the league this term.

If you are looking for a home-banker look no further than Naples where Napoli have, on paper, one of the easier games against struggling SPAL. In the last 10 Serie A matches, the visitors have gained just seven points – Only Chievo (two) have won fewer.

If there is a player with a better record than this we’d like to know! Dries Mertens has now scored in 45 Serie A games and he has never lost in any of these encounters (W39 D6).

The Derby della Mole is perhaps one of the most one-sided derbies around in Turin as Torino have won only one of their last 23 league derbies against Juventus (April 2015), losing 17 and drawing the other five.

The Bianconeri have definitely gone back to their defensive roots as they have conceded 2.3 shots on target per game on average in Serie A this season – no team has faced fewer per game in the Top-5 European Leagues so far.

Simone Inzaghi would have been pleased to see this fixture. The last time Lazio lost at home against Verona was back in December 1984 – since then the Biancocelesti boast eight wins and two draws. Verona are clearly short on resilience as they have gained just one point from losing positions in the league this season, no side has claimed fewer.

After four goals against SPAL, Ciro Immobile has not scored in his last three Serie A appearances – the last time he went four games without a goal was back in December 2016. This may be the weekend to keep that stat intact.