Serie A Round 26 Preview: Champions League and Relegation battles draw the spotlight

We begin another vital weekend of action with mid-table obscurity. Bologna have only lost one of their last eight Serie A meetings against Genoa (W4 D3).

For the home side, in-form Simone Verdi has already equalled his goals record in Serie A (six) and overtaken his assists record in a single season (eight in this campaign).

Genoa have won only four of the 42 away Serie A matches against Bologna, although, they claimed victory in their last meeting at the Dall’Ara.

Inter have only failed to score in one of their last 35 Serie A games against newly promoted teams (0-0 vs Empoli) – 77 goals for the Nerazzurri, surely this won’t continue against basement club Benevento.

The visitors will hope to do more than make up the numbers despite being the first Serie A side to lose all of their first 12 away matches in a season since Cremonese in 1984/85.

Crotone find themselves in another big relegation clash as they entertain SPAL this weekend. They may need to get the job done early as they have scored only one goal in the last 15 minutes of play – the fewest of any side in Serie A this season.

Only Benevento (20) have conceded the first goal of the match on more occasions than SPAL (18) and Crotone (16) in Serie A this season. Will either side keep a clean sheet?

Over in Florence, Chievo won their last Serie A meeting against Fiorentina after 10 games without a victory (D2 L8).

These two sides have never drawn in their previous 13 meetings played at Fiorentina’s home – 10 wins for the Viola, three for the Gialloblu.

Verona’s last win at home against Torino in Serie A came in January 1987, since then they’ve drawn two and lost six.

Torino are unbeaten in their last six away Serie A games (W1 D5): the last time they were unbeaten in seven successive away trips was back in November 1992.

Udinese have won only one of the last 12 on the road against Sampdoria in the top flight (D6 L5).

In home games, the Blucerchiati have earned 17 points more than they have in away games – the biggest difference in 2017/18 in Serie A.

Udinese haven’t scored in their last two domestic outings; the last time the Friulians failed to score in three in a row was in November 2006.

Lazio have won their last three Serie A matches against Sassuolo, scoring 3.3 goals on average.

Sassuolo are winless in the Serie A since December 2017; since then, the Neroverdi have gained three points (P7 W0 D3 L4).

Ciro Immobile has netted seven more goals than the total goals scored by Sassuolo in the current league season.

Champions Juventus are unbeaten in their last 26 Serie A meetings against Atalanta – however the last two clashes ended in draws.

Atalanta are getting back to the form of last season and are unbeaten in their last six away league games (W4 D2) after they had failed to win in each of their previous six (D2 L4).

The visitors will need to take their chances as Juventus have scored the most goals in second halves (35) and conceded the fewest in first halves (six) of matches in Serie A this season.

Perhaps the game of the weekend is in Rome as AS Roma have won their last four matches against Milan in Serie A, their longest streak.

The Rossoneri have won just one of their last 12 away matches against the hosts in Serie A (D6 L5).

For the capital club, Edin Dzeko has been directly involved in four goals in his last two games against Milan in Serie A (3 goals, one assist).

Since Gennaro Gattuso’s appointment as coach, Giacomo Bonaventura has scored five times in Serie A, more than any other Milan player. However, under Vincenzo Montella he did not score a single goal in nine games.

Cagliari’s last Serie A win against Napoli was back in April 2009 – since then the Sardinians have drawn five and lost 10 against the Partenopei.

Napoli have scored 3 or more goals in each of their last six Serie A meetings against Cagliari, scoring 20 in total at an average of 3.3 per game.

The Rossoblu have found the net just once in their last six home Serie A matches against Napoli.

Could this be the weekend when Napoli increases their lead or will they slip up and lose top spot?