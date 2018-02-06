Serie A Team of the Week | Round 23

Juventus and Napoli continue their solitary duel at the top of the table, as Roma got back to winning ways.

Draws for Inter and AC Milan may be less damaging than first thought after Lazio lost at home to Genoa on Monday evening.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Alex Cordaz – Crotone (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Against his former club he put in another solid performance, conceding just once and helping Crotone to a crucial point with some fantastic saves.

Leandro Castan – Cagliari

Back to his best form, not giving a single chance to the SPAL strikers and getting the praise of his fans who voted him Man of the Match.

Gianluca Mancini – Atalanta

First ever Serie A goal in his fourth ever appearance for the man who came though at Fiorentina, giving all three points to La Dea.

Alex Sandro – Juventus (2 apps)

Opened up the game for Juventus with the first goal, then getting the assist for the second as he paved the way to the 7-0 win.

Jordan Veretout – Fiorentina (4 apps)

The Viola got back to winning ways and the Frenchman continued his amazing season with a goal directly from a corner kick. Unreal stuff.

Luca Cigarini – Cagliari (2 apps)

Second crucial goal for a player who is back to his best and is helping Cagliari move safely away from the relegation zone in the second half of the season.

Sami Khedira – Juventus (3 apps)

Two goals to slaughter Sassuolo and bring his tally up to six for the campaign, which is his best ever record at Juventus.

Diego Laxalt – Genoa

First a disallowed goal, then the finish to give Genoa a last gasp winner and the three points at the Stadio Olimpico. And of course a full 90 minutes of constant pressure down the left flank.

Cengiz Under – Roma

Took less than a minute to seal Roma’s win, their first after 50 days and absolutely fundamental one in the race to a Champions League spot.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus (3 apps)

Believe it or not, it’s the first ever hat-trick for El Pipita at Juventus. Three goals showing all his skills to finish of Sassuolo.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (5 apps)

It doesn’t matter what that was – a shot or a pass? What matters is that it beat the keeper and gave Napoli the win. Overall a lot of hard work up front.