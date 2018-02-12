Serie A Team of the Week | Round 24

Juventus and Napoli keep trading blow for blow as they won again, with Fiorentina and Lazio this week’s victims.

Inter got their first win in eight games, thus preventing a record-breaking winless streak. Roma beat Benevento, and AC Milan scored four away from home to climb up the table.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Gianluigi Buffon – Juventus (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Still to concede, with Juventus as a whole, in 2018, Buffon made a couple of decisive saves against Fiorentina, as well as directing his defence with the usual charisma.

Mario Rui – Napoli

At points it seemed like he was an added striker, and despite his shot being deflected in by Zielinski, he basically scored, helping Napoli to a triumphant win.

Nicolas N’Koulou – Torino (4 apps)

Another header, another goal and another man of the match performance for one of the most consistent centre backs in Serie A.

Leandro Castan – Cagliari (2 apps)

Had Khouma Babacar in his pocket until he got subbed by Alessandro Matri, then it was Matri who was annihilated. Another defensively perfect performance.

Yann Karamoh – Inter

First start for Inter and what a start it was: started off the action leading to Eder’s goal, then went solo for the lovely second that gave the three points to the Nerazzurri.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli (4 apps)

Pure class at the heart of Napoli, being the motor of the Partenopei’s perfect second half, with the icing on the cake of a goal and an assist.

Lucas Biglia – AC Milan

He is finally back to his best, finally back to being the player that used to light up Lazio’s midfield. And he scored his first Rossoneri goal.

Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus (4 apps)

What a night for the former Fiorentina man. The boos, the insults, the goal to give Juventus the lead. The perfect return to the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Cengiz Under – Roma (2 apps)

It’s his time to shine: after not finding any assists or goals in his first 14 appearances, all of a sudden the decisive goal against Verona, and then his first brace with the Giallorossi against Benevento, as well as the assist for Edin Dzeko’s winning goal.

Patrick Cutrone – AC Milan (3 apps)

His first Serie A brace to first break the deadlock, then double the Rossoneri’s lead to pave the way for a crucial win. The new Pippo Inzaghi?

Andrea Belotti – Torino (2 apps)

The Gallo is back, scoring 57 days after his last goal and winning 12 tackles, more than anyone against Udinese. A complete, well-rounded, Belotti-esque performance.