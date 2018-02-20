Serie A Team of the Week | Round 25

Napoli and Juventus continued their personal duel with wins over SPAL and Torino, respectively, while Roma got a crucial win at Udinese which moved them into third place.

Inter were a shadow of the side we saw earlier in the season as Genoa deservingly won 2-0, but AC Milan continued their impressive run of form, usurping Sampdoria to close in on their city rivals.

Meanwhile, at the bottom, Benevento got a fundamental victory over Crotone as the race for survival hots up.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Alisson – Roma (4 Team of the Week appearances)

At least two great saves and incredible footwork throughout the game, helping his defenders when in trouble and maintaining the clean sheet.

Davide Calabria – AC Milan (3 apps)

Unbelievable consistency for the product of the Rossoneri youth system, combining care at the back and added value going forward, as well as the assist for Giacomo Bonaventura’s winner.

Daniele Rugani – Juventus (2 apps)

Has anyone seen Andrea Belotti? Il Gallo is perhaps still in Rugani’s pocket, as the centre back was perfect against Torino.

Ervin Zukanovic – Genoa

It’s not just Inter’s fault if the Nerazzurri were non existent up front. The Grifone were rock solid at the back, Zukanovic having a particularly great night, annihilating Yann Karamoh, and even getting in the cross that lead to Andrea Ranocchia’s own goal.

Erick Pulgar – Bologna (2 apps)

Another goal from a set piece, another wonder strike, which happened to be the winning goal for the Rossoblu, for the Chilean, who is showing an overall growth in a crucial midfield position.

Allan – Napoli (3 apps)

Better and better going forward, week after week, the Brazilian finished a wonderful Sarri-esque set of passes to score the decisive goal which keeps Napoli top of the Serie A table.

Sandro – Benevento

What a day for the former Tottenham midfielder. First he fist-pumped winning the coin toss, then he bossed the midfield, and then he bagged Benevento’s first goal. After the win he celebrated with his new fans. All of this with the captain’s armband on. Leader.

Emanuele Giaccherini – Chievo

Replaced Valter Birsa and changed the game against Cagliari, netting a brilliant freekick to pave the way to Chievo’s first win in 11 games.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (7 apps)

Back on the scoresheet for Lazio with a crucial brace, getting the Biancocelesti out of trouble and back to winning ways.

Cheick Diabate – Benevento

When he came on to make his Serie A debut against Crotone, many thought ‘Who is this guy?’ Now he’ll be remembered as the man who scored the decisive goal in Benevento’s third ever Serie A win.

Cengiz Under – Roma (3 apps)

Under just cannot stop scoring. Another gem to break the deadlock in Udine and help Roma to yet another fundamental win.