Serie A Team of the Week | Round 26

Juventus’ match was postponed, as Napoli now have four points advantage.

AC Milan won in Rome, with Lazio and Inter making the most of it and getting crucial points in the Champions League race.

At the bottom, fundamental wins for Hellas Verona and SPAL.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed, let us know your thoughts!

Antonio Mirante – Bologna

Kept the clean sheet against an in form Genoa, helping Bologna to another important win with a brilliant save from Pandev as well.

Davide Calabria – AC Milan (3 apps)

If he also starts scoring, it will be even harder to take him out from this Milan side. Gennaro Gattuso has a great full back to count on.

Andrea Ranocchia – Inter

An own goal last time round, a decisive goal this time. Gave the Nerazzurri a vital win together with Milan Skriniar.

Cristiano Biraghi – Fiorentina (2 apps)

Fired home the rocket to give Fiorentina all three points. What a finish.

Mattia Valoti – Hellas Verona

First Serie A brace for Valoti, and pure oxygen for Verona in the race to avoid relegation.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (7 apps)

For many the new Paul Pogba, for many a €100-million player. For now, Lazio can make the most of him: another two goals to kill Sassuolo.

Allan – Napoli (5 apps)

The motor of the team. Simply everywhere, always. A machine both defending and going forward.

Cesar Falletti – Bologna

His first Serie A goal was a combination of great defensive work and ability to find himself ready to fire home.

Mirco Antenucci – SPAL (2 apps)

“La Vipera” struck again, to open up the absolutely fundamental clash against Crotone, and help SPAL to the win like a true captain and leader.

Duvan Zapata – Sampdoria (3 apps)

What a goal. Pure magic. Sampdoria are full on in the race for a Champions League spot, and Zapata’s goal was the icing on the cake of a fantastic performance against Udinese.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (4 apps)

Napoli fly high in the table, now four points clear of Juventus, thanks to an overall impressive team performance, in which Insigne got his name on the scoresheet with a penalty, but showed amazing skills.