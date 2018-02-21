Shakhtar Donetsk leave Roma Under pressure in Champions League

Roma let a lead slip in Ukraine and left themselves with work to do in the Champions League after a 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 16.

Cengiz Under kept up his fantastic form by giving the Giallorossi a half-time lead but they conceded two second half goals to leave themselves with a fight on their hands if they are to return to the round of 16.

The visitors did have some good early chances in Ukraine with Edin Dzeko being denied by Andriy Pyatov and then weakly firing straight at the goalkeeper when he should have managed to do better.

With the Giallorossi largely having the better of a tense first half, they got the vital opener through the in form Under, who grabbed his fifth goal in his last four games to maintain his scoring purple patch.

It was Dzeko who turned provider five minutes before half-time to play in the 20-year-old with an excellent through ball and he took one touch before firing past Pyatov, who got a hand to it but couldn’t keep it out.

After that positive opening first 45 minutes, Roma went the way of fellow Champions League hopefuls in Serie A, with Juventus also suffering from a disappointing second half showing in their clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

When it comes to the Champions League, Shakhtar have their own in form star and Ferreyra showed just why he has such impressive numbers in the competition by levelling seven minutes after the break.

In seven games in the competition this season, he now has three goals and two assists after he beat the Roma defence’s line on a counter-attack and firing past Alisson.

The goalkeeper did make some important interventions as the home side pressed but with little under 20 minutes remaining, he was beaten for a second time.

Fred was the man who handed the away side the advantage ahead of the second leg by curling a fantastic free-kick into the top corner of the net and making his side slight favourites in the Eternal City.