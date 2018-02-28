Shevchenko: AC Milan can reach Champions League places

AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko has tipped his former side to qualify for the Champions League next season, praising the work done by new coach, and former teammate, Gennaro Gattuso.

After a terrible start to the season cost Vincenzo Montella his position in the Rossoneri hot seat, European qualification of any kind looked unlikely, but their form has been transformed in recent weeks.

“Gattuso is doing a great job, the team has changed a lot,” Shevchenko told RMC Sport.

“Milan is now an aggressive and compact team, with great ambitions. In the last few matches the team is proving it can achieve great things.

“If this form continues, Milan can get to the Champions League.

“Gattuso has brought a winning mentality and great experience, has won trophies and has been an important player.

“He also knows the Milan mentality and this is precisely what he has given the team.”

A man who scored 174 goals during two stints in the Milan shirt, also suggested that young striker Patrick Cutrone shared a similar finishing touch to former strike partner Filippo Inzaghi.

“Cutrone is a boy who is doing well,” stated Shevchenko. “He always finds the time to score and is playing well.

“He has characteristics a bit different [to Inzaghi], but the important thing is the nose for the goal. Always finding the right position.”