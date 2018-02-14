Skriniar: I never thought of leaving Inter

Despite speculation building suggesting Milan Skriniar would be open to a move away from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, the defender has set the record straight.

An interview conducting with Slovakian media was apparently mistranslated, as the defender was reported to have discussed a ‘breathtaking offer’ he received in January from one of Europe’s elite clubs, but that he did not want to leave to sit on the bench.

“I never thought or said that I wanted to leave Inter,” the former Sampdoria defender posted on Instagram.

“It is an honour for me to be here! I don’t know who translated the words from Slovakian, but they didn’t do it very well.”

The offer that Inter allegedly received for the defender was €65 million, meaning the Slovak’s value has more than doubled in the six months he has spent at the San Siro.

Skriniar has featured 26 times for the Nerazzurri this season, chipping in with three goals.