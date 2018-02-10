SPAL v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

SPAL welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara for their Week 24 Serie A meeting.

Going into the match, Milan are unbeaten in their last five Serie A match, though the last time it became six was back in October 2016, while SPAL have drawn four of their last five home league games.

Thankfully, Milan fans can rest easy as the Rossoneri have lost only one of their last 33 Serie A meetings against SPAL, winning 20 and drawing 12, and have never lost in Ferrara.

SPAL: Meret; Simic, Salamon, Felipe; Lazzari, Viviani, Everton Luiz, Grassi, Mattiello; Kurtic; Antenucci

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu