Spalletti: I’m responsible, but Inter have to rediscover their quality

Following an embarrassing 1-1 draw with Crotone at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti took full responsibility for his teams failings.

Eder opened the scoring with Inter’s ninth headed goal of the season, midway though the first half. However, Crotone came back into the game and fully deserved Andrea Barberis’ equalising goal.

At the final whistle, the fans made their feelings known to the team, while also displaying a banner instructing the players to ‘wake up and get back to winning’.

“The players are the lifeblood of the club, and I have to take responsibility if the team doesn’t play well,” Spalletti told the press.

“We are in a difficult moment. I probably haven’t been able to create a situation in which the players are able to express themselves.

“It was different previously. If we continue like this, you could say I went wrong at some point. At Inter you must always work hard.

“The team is unable to handle any disruption at the moment, and in games this brings his greater disconnect.

“In this game, when you look at individual incidents, some individuals can give a bit more. But the objective must be to simplify things in order to get the win.

“Only in this way can we return to a more serene atmosphere, otherwise the brain ends up blocking every idea and every attempt to do something good.

“We need to rediscover the quality that this team undoubtedly has.”

When he was taken off, Marcelo Brozovic kicked a bottle in the dugout, and there have been suggestions there is discontent among the players.

“Footballers have to have the characteristics to change,” Spalletti went on.

“With Eder for example, you can play with two attackers, but when playing with Icardi you can’t play with just one lone attacker.

“You can try to change, but have to be careful because that risks creating even more problems.

“This sum of the qualities of our players must make the squad better and not limit the best features of it.”