Spalletti: Inter faced a team that knows how to play

After Inter overcame Benevento 2-0, Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti was complimentary of his opponents who dominated large parts of the game, and were undone by two goals in three minutes.

First, Milan Skriniar headed home from a Matias Vecino corner, with the Uruguayan also turning provider for Andrea Ranocchia for number two.

“We have to take into account the work of De Zerbi and Benevento when analysing the performance,” Spalletti told the press.

“We faced a team that knew how to play the ball, so we have to look at the qual;its of the other team.

“They took the ball off us a lot. If you fail to attack with aggression, it’s better to sit back.

“Then it is more difficult for the opponents as the spaces to play become smaller. In the first half we managed to see off the danger they posed.

“When you win the ball back, though, you have to be able to hold onto it. Every team in Serie A can create problems. The players hear this a lot and are self critical.

“We are what we are, but the fans would like to be better represented by the team. This is out time to do that.”

Inter were without captain Mauro Icardi who is still recovering from injury, but he was fit enough to make the bench.

“From here on, as I said, we have to win as many games as possible,” Spalletti went on.

“Sometimes it seems like you are making an important choice [to leave someone on the bench] just to annoy people.

“In training everyone does well, but then they have to play in front of 50,000 people at the San Siro.”

When asked about the poor run which has threatened to ruin Inter’s season, Spalletti was unequivocal in what the Nerazzurri should be concentrating on.

“If we think about the past, we lost sight of the present,” he went on. “After [the draws against] Napoli and Juventus I was sure those were as bad as it would get.

“Those who insisted on keeping a low profile were correct. In that case, perhaps we would have suffered a bit less.”