Spalletti: Inter should have scored more

After Inter beat Bologna 2-1, Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti felt his side could, and should, have scored more goals.

A great start from Inter saw Eder open the scoring after just two minutes, but Rodrigo Palacio equalised midway through the first half.

The Nerazzurri piled on the pressure and a moment of magic from Yann Karamoh put them back in front, and sealed all three points.

As a result, Inter move third in the Serie A table, leapfrogging Lazio who lost to Napoli on Saturday night.

“Today, we deservedly won,” Spalletti told the press. “For long stretches of the game, my players did things well.

“That said, we should have scored even before we did. We have to avoid losing certain balls, and be more careful in general.

“Beyond, one or two chances, we didn’t allow them [Bologna] anything.

“In the second have we played excellently. When things aren’t going your way, the only answer is victory.

“You can do whatever you like in training, like designing difficult sessions, but without the prize of victory, the momentum you have lost doesn’t come back easily.”

Eder scored again, for the second time since replacing the injured Mauro Icardi and Spalletti isn’t ruling out playing both together in the future.

“Of course they can play together,” Spalletti went on. “It depends if you put Eder behind Icardi, or beside him.

“Side by side, perhaps they aren’t are potent. They can still play together though, with one up front and the other just behind.”