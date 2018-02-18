Spalletti: Inter’s problem is mental, not physical

After falling to a 2-0 away defeat to Genoa, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti underlined the fact that his team’s issues are not down to bad physical preparation.

Andrea Ranocchia gave Genoa the lead just before half time with a comical own goal. Then Goran Pandev doubled the lead with a simple tap in to further compound Inter’s misery.

As a result, Inter have won just one of their last 10 Serie A matches, though remain fourth in the Serie A table, but could drop a place should Lazio beat Hellas Verona on Monday.

“Inter didn’t fall into any traps,” Spalletti told the press. “The game was balanced and as we are going through a difficult time we need something to go our way, which it didn’t.

“The team tried to pass the ball quickly, but if you can’t score with the crosses that come in then it is hard to get goals.

“We don’t have any problems from a physical point of view, even if we had, it would be wrong to put all the blame on that aspect. We have the latest technology available which also shows that the problem is not that of a physical nature.

“If you have physical problems then you would lose three or four matches in a row. It is wrong to say that physical condition is the issue, and we have to look for a solution to the current problem.

“It’s clear that we don’t pass the ball quickly enough, which we were doing at the start of the season.

“The only way forward is to move on in a serious and professional manner, and working every day so we can find a solution. And also not conceding like we did tonight.”