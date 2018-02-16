Strootman: Juventus and Napoli are better than Roma

With their push for a fourth Scudetto all but over, Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman didn’t shy away from anointing Juventus and Napoli as Serie A’s top sides.

The Giallorossi currently sit fourth in the standings, and while it would be enough to secure them a place in the Champions League, they sit 16 points back of the Azzurri.

Strootman regrets the fact Roma aren’t closer to the league leaders, though he did admit that it’s tough given the quality of Napoli and second-place Juventus.

“I want to qualify for the Champions League,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “Fourth place even works.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t remain in the mix with Napoli and Juventus. They are better than us, that’s for sure, and unfortunately we weren’t able to fight with them.

“It’s tough for Roma, as we aren’t a club that only buys. We have to sell our best players from time to time, which has happened over the past few years.”

When asked about his future, Strootman made it clear he wants to remain in the Italian capital for the foreseeable future.

“I signed a new deal to stay at Roma for a long time,” he continued. “I owe a lot of gratitude to the club as they waited for me after three surgeries.

“I can never forget that.

“You never know what can happen in football. Maybe Roma might look to cash in on me, but I am happy to stay here.”

Strootman has appeared in 20 of Roma’s 24 Serie A matches so far this season.