Sublime Napoli comeback sinks Lazio

A breathtaking comeback from Napoli saw them overturn Lazio’s third minute opener to reclaim their spot at the top of Serie A at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday evening.

Stefan de Vrij gave the visitors the lead but Napoli, who had collected more points than anyone from trailing positions this season did it again and came roaring back with one of their most impressive performances of the season.

The Partenopei’s task was made all the more difficult before they ever got going. Ciro Immobile’s sublime cross could have found the net itself but De Vrij stuck out his leg and got the slightest of touches on the ball to leave Pepe Reina hopelessly watching the net behind him bulge.

GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! Looks like a goal for #DeVrij, Lazio take an early 0-1 lead inside 3 minutes. 0-1 | 3′ #NapoliLaziopic.twitter.com/WjSATjOtye — SerieAchannel (@SerieAchannel) February 10, 2018

Maurizio Sarri’s side, however, know how to overturn a deficit but their response was not as bright as might have been expected and they were lacking in their usual fluidity early on.

Lazio’s early tempo began to fade and Napoli started to grow into the game, while still struggling to get behind the Biancocelesti’s backline, leaving Dries Mertens to audaciously and unsuccessfully try his luck from 30-yards. Lorenzo Insigne was the first to get clear, being found by Marek Hamsik. From his usual position on the corner of the box he attempted a textbook lob towards the far corner but it just did not curl in enough and bounced wide of goal.

The Neapolitan again came close with a spectacular effort. Allan’s through ball found his run and, 35-yards from goal he caught the ball on the bounce without looking at goal and attempted to lob Thomas Strakosha only to see the ball fall onto the roof of the net.

Napoli drew level before the break. Jorginho played a pinpoint ball over the top from the centre circle and found Jose Callejon alone in the Lazio box. The Spaniard calmly controlled and finished with supreme confidence.

The second half started with Insigne coming within inches of finding the bottom corner. Cutting in from the left onto his right foot he looked to pass the ball into the far corner but it just drifted wide of the post. Stefan Radu denied him moments later with a big block to turn his close range effort behind.

Napoli by now had found their rhythm and continued to press when the pressure eventually told on Lazio. Callejon turned provider as his low cross from the right was met by the outstretched leg of Wallace who turned into his own goal.

It became three goals in 13 minutes not long after. Mario Rui looked to drive a shot from outside the box, which deflected off Zielinski and left Strakosha completely wrong footed in goal.

GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! Napoli are cruising now, they are up 3-1 in no time. Shot deflects off of #Zielinski! 3-1 | 56′ #NapoliLaziopic.twitter.com/BIhtv5d4U5 — SerieAchannel (@SerieAchannel) February 10, 2018

Three was then four with a goal worthy of any highlight compilation and one that perfectly sums up this Napoli team.

After some patient possession Jorginho moved forward and dinked the ball over the top to Zielinski. The Pole carried the ball into the box and slipped through the tightest of gaps to Mertens in the six-yard box, from there he poked the ball beyond Strakosha and into the corner with a delightfully deft touch.

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! This team is SPECIAL, just look at their passing. MY WORD!!! #Mertens with yet another. 4-1 | 73′ #NapoliLaziopic.twitter.com/lP7PaArA9I — SerieAchannel (@SerieAchannel) February 10, 2018

The win sends Napoli back to the top of Serie A ahead of temporary leaders Juventus.