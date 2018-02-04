Suso: AC Milan are a better team with Gattuso

Despite throwing away a 1-0 lead to draw at Udinese on Sunday, Suso believes that AC Milan have shown signs of improvement under Gennaro Gattuso.

Milan had won three straight Serie A games and looked like hanging on for a fourth until Davide Calabria’s red card changed the flow of the game.

“We are working much better with Gattuso and it shows,” Suso said to Sky Sport Italia after the game. “You can tell we are another team on the field.

“He has a very similar method to Gian Piero Gasperini, who I worked with at Genoa and I like it a lot. The coach works based on the players at his disposal and consequently forms a team. I play very well with him.

“Hard work pays off, that’s what football is like, it can change very quickly.”

Milan travel to Ferrara next to take on relegation threatened Spal, where they will look to return to winning ways.