Szczesny Revels In Juventus Back-Up Role

After a run of nine games in the Juventus goal, Wojciech Szczesny is happy to be back on the bench learning from the reinstated Gianluigi Buffon.

The Pole enjoyed a two-month run of matches while Buffon was injured, conceding just once during that time, yet has found himself relegated to back-up status in recent weeks as the Italian legend as returned to fitness.

“Buffon is incredible,” Szczesny explained. “I arrived here knowing that he is in his last year or two and told myself it was an incredible, once in a lifetime experience.

“I was expecting a great goalkeeper, but he is an incredible man, too. He is a great leader for the team, and a great friend to everyone. He’s a person that everyone loves. He helps everyone, and everyone helps him. He’s a crazy person.

“The level of his goalkeeping I don’t need to talk about. We all know that. Its been a fantastic experience in my life, and I hope it continues. But for a year.”

Buffon is expected to retain his starting spot when Juventus host Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, with Szczesny ready on the bench.