The race for the Scudetto: What does history suggest?

After 22 league matches Napoli lead the Scudetto race by a single point over six-time reigning champions Juventus, but what does recent history tell us the table will look like come May?

At face value it bodes well for Maurizio Sarri’s men. In the last ten seasons the team who have been top after 22 fixtures have gone on to lift the title on nine occasions.

The only exception to the rule being the 2015/16 season when Napoli had led Juventus by two points after round 22, but by the time May rolled around La Vecchia Signora had roared past their Neapolitan rivals to finish a comfortable nine points in front.

However, the Partenopei may take solace from the fact that this season their only distraction from the Scudetto chase is the Europa League – a competition fans would happily see fall by the wayside in pursuit of their first domestic crown since 1990. Whereas the Bianconeri are competing on three fronts, with a last-sixteen Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, as well as a Coppa Italia semi-final clash against Atalanta to negotiate.

With Juventus failing to clinch the European title during their current spell of domestic supremacy, there is added pressure on them to make inroads into Europe to capture the trophy which has evaded them since their dominance began in 2011/12. A conquest which may impact their title push, particularly if they reach the latter stages of the competition.

Regardless of either sides run in though, the way both teams have performed this season, it would be unsurprising if the title race were to go down to the wire. All eyes will be on the clash at the Allianz Stadium in round 34 where the Bianconeri entertain Napoli – the result of which may give everyone a clearer indication of whether the title will remain in Turin or whether it will be heading for the South.

Although the last ten seasons have been skewed heavily in favour of the team who were top at this stage, as there are sixteen league games to play and only one point separating the two clubs, history is not necessarily going to be an accurate barometer for success on this occasion.

Only time will tell if Juventus will hoist aloft a seventh successive title or whether Napoli can interrupt this serial winning streak. Either way, we are poised for an engrossing few months of football.