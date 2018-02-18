Torino v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Torino welcome Juventus to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino for the Derby della Mole in the hope of continuing their good form under new coach Walter Mazzarri.

Since Mazzarri’s appointment as Toro coach, the Granata have won three of their five Serie A games, as many as they had won in the previous 16 league matches.

With a clean sheet, Torino will equal their longest Serie A streak without conceding a goal at home – five – with the last time they managed the do so being back in January 1995.

However they might have their work cut out as Juventus have found the net in each of their last 26 away Serie A games which is the longest ongoing streak among this season’s 20 Serie A teams.

Torino: Sirigu; De Silvestri, Nkolou, Burdisso, Molinaro; Obi, Rincon, Ansaldi; Falque, Baselli; Belotti.

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic, Sturaro; Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Higuain