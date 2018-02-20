Tottenham plot swoop for Napoli midfielder

Despite Amadou Diawara being unable to force his way into the Napoli side, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

He has largely struggled to oust Maurizio Sarri’s favoured midfield trio of Marek Hamsik, Allan and Jorginho at the Stadio San Paolo this season and last started in Serie A almost four months ago.

However, Spurs have been keeping close tabs on the player and were considering making a move for him in January but are set to shelve their interest until the summer.

He is viewed as being a potential star of the future at the London club, although the Partenopei have not decided whether or not they are ready to give up on the former Bologna man but it is believed that the would carefully consider any offer.

Diawara’s agent Daniele Piraino confirmed that Spurs are interested in his client and believes the 20-year-old must play on a regular basis once more if he is to rediscover his best form.

“There are clubs in the Premier League interested in him but it is still too early too talk about these things,” he told TMW.

“It isn’t easy to find your rhythm in a match situation if you are only playing every couple of months, particularly in the position that he plays in midfield.

“As soon as he gets the chance to play more consistently again, I’m sure we will see the same world class player again that we saw last season.”

In total this season, the midfielder has started just nine games in all competitions.