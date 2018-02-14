Totti: I would be worth €200 million today

Francesco Totti’s admirable commitment to Roma throughout his playing days dictated that his value in monetary terms was perhaps never seen, but the 41-year-old believes he would cost around €200 million in today’s market.

It is common knowledge that the Italian World Cup-winner turned down a move to Real Madrid, a decision that he thinks cost him the Ballon d’Or.

“The most concrete offer I had to leave Roma was Real Madrid in 2003/04,” he confessed to Sky Sport Italia.

“I made a very precise decision. Deciding against the possibility of winning a great deal in order to stay with one jersey my whole life, which for me was the most important thing.

“The one thing I really did miss was the Ballon d’Or. Playing with Roma, I knew that I had less chance than others who were at Real Madrid, Juventus or Milan. They had more international visibility, especially as you win the Ballon d’Or by winning the Champions League, World Cup or other important trophies.”

Totti, however, has no regrets and his decision was based on his utter love for his boyhood club.

“At the end of the day, I had everything I wanted,” he added. “Love and passion were more important to me than winning trophies elsewhere.

“I gave 101 per cent for Roma, because I put Roma ahead of myself, personal issues and a private life. Roma was everything.”

Wrapping up, the legendary No.10 enjoyed speculating about how much of a fee he would move for.

“I’d have cost €200m,” he smiled.