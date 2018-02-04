Udinese v AC Milan: Official line-ups

Gennaro Gattuso’s AC Milan will be looking to continue their newfound form as they make the tough trip to Friuli to take on Massimo Oddo’s Udinese.

The Rossoneri have racked up three straight wins for the first time in a year in Serie A and will be looking to make it four on Sunday.

Andre Silva has been handed a much called-for start in attack, while Ignazio Abate takes his place on the right of the back four.

The Zebrette themselves have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent months following Oddo’s appointment. Prior to him taking over, they looked real candidates for relegation but currently find themselves comfortably in 10th place.

Udinese: Bizzarri; Stryger, Danilo, Nuytinck; Zampano, Behrami, Barak, Pezzella; Jankto, Lasagna, De Paul.

Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Calabria; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Andre Silva, Calhanoglu