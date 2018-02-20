Cengiz Under delivers Turkish delight to Roma

After failing to win in Serie A during the Christmas period and in January, Roma have rediscovered their form in recent weeks and they have also been converting their scoring chances with greater success.

Although it can be said that their recent opposition are not among the league’s heavyweights, the Giallorossi are probably grateful that Turkish starlet Cengiz Under is finally starting to adapt to Italian football.

The 20-year-old was acquired from Istanbul Basaksehir in July 2017 for a reported figure of €13.4 million after he had scored seven goals and provided five assists in 32 matches in the 2016/17 Turkish Super Lig season but he was sparingly used by Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco in the early stages of the current Serie A campaign.

For the first half of the 2017-18 season, Di Francesco struggled to find a player who be a mainstay on the right-wing. Under, Alessandro Florenzi, Radja Nainggolan, Patrik Schick, Gerson, Stephan El Shaarawy, and Diego Perotti were all tested in that role but they were either out of position or they were not able to find the consistency to perform on the right on a weekly basis.

Since January 24, when Roma drew 1-1 with Sampdoria in their rescheduled Serie A match, the Turkish winger has become a starter in Di Francesco’s team and it seems that he has gained the trust in his coach.

Before the 1-0 victory against Hellas Verona in Round 23, Under had failed to score in 14 league games, but now he has scored four times in the last three rounds.

He finally made his breakthrough by scoring the winning goal in Verona and he did it in style, unleashing a low left-foot shot from about 25 metres to beat Gialloblu goalkeeper Nicolas at the near post.

If the goal against Hellas was enough to display his match-winning qualities, then he really went up a gear against Benevento and he was their main tormentor in Roma’s 5-2 victory.

With the score locked at 1-1, Under made a blistering run down the right-wing and made a precise cross for Edin Dzeko to head the ball in with ease and then he score two goals of his own to kill off the contest.

Perotti ran into the left side of the area and cut the ball back for the Turk, who scored with a first-time shot on the side of his left foot, and then he made it 4-1 after swerving left and curling a low shot past Stregoni goalkeeper Christian Puggioni.

Roma are now up to third in the Serie A table thanks to their 2-0 victory against Udinese on Saturday afternoon and it was the 20-year-old that opened the scoring after receiving a pass from Daniele De Rossi and then unleashing a thunderous shot that Zebrette goalkeeper Albano Bizzarri had little hope of saving.

With their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Shakhtar Donetsk coming up on Wednesday, Roma needed to regain their form quickly. In those last three Serie A victories, Di Francesco switched from his preferred 4-3-3 formation to the 4-2-3-1, and it has been beneficial in terms of team results and individual performances.

One of those individuals that has started to flourish is Cengiz Under, a Turkish delight Roma can call their own.