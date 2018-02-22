Will injuries ruin Juventus’ season? | Serie A Questions Answered

Juventus and Napoli continue to trade blows in the Scudetto race, but with injuries to Gonzalo Higuain, and Federico Bernardeschi, could that ruin the Bianconeri party?

At the bottom, Benevento got their third win in Serie A, so Dov Schiavone and Vieri Capretta discuss the likelihood of another Crotone style comeback.

