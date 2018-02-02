Zenit coach the favourite for vacant Azzurri job

Zenit Saint Petersburg boss Roberto Mancini is being touted as the favourite to take the reins of the Italian national team.

The position has remained vacant since the sacking of Gian Piero Ventura following the Azzurri’s disastrous World Cup playoff defeat to Sweden last year.

Both Corriere dello Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport have published reports suggesting the former Inter man will take the helm ahead of the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Claudio Ranieri and former boss Antonio Conte.

The news comes following speculation that Italian Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio would not take charge of the Azzurri’s upcoming friendly fixtures against England and Argentina.

Much will depend on the position Zenit take over Mancini’s future, whether they will permit him to leave or whether the FIGC will buy out the Italian’s contract.

Former Milan legend and FIGC vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has told Corriere della Sera that he intends to speak with both Conte and Ancelotti in person about the vacancy.