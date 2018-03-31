AC Milan bus smashed by Juventus Ultras

Ahead of AC Milan’s visit to Juventus, the bus carrying Rossoneri staff to the game was set upon by a small group of Bianconeri Ultras.

After the minibus had taken Milan staff to the Allianz Stadium from their hotel in Turin city centre, it was on its way back to the hotel when it stopped at a set of traffic lights between Corso Scirea and Corso Vercelli.

The window was smashed by fans who had their faces covered with black and white scarves, wielding a bat, though fortunately there were no injuries.

Only the driver and two members of Milan staff were on board.