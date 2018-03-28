AC Milan defender to visit USA based specialist

Following a further setback in his recovery from a long-term injury, AC Milan full-back Andrea Conti will travel to the United States to consult a knee specialist.

The ex-Atalanta man looked set to make a return in the coming weeks having missed the majority of the season so far, but suffered another scare in training that will rule him out for what is left of the current campaign.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Conti will be joined by members of Milan’s medical team on his trip, though what was reported as a minor sprain could turn out to be something more serious.

There were fears that he had endured further damage to his ACL, but that does appear to be false, though the full extent of the latest injury remains unknown.

Mario Giuffredi, the player’s agent, admitted earlier in the week that a return to action next season was the priority, and that the player was fearing the worst when the latest injury hit him.