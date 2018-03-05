AC Milan face competition in pursuit of Napoli goalkeeper

Pepe Reina’s Napoli contract is set to expire this summer and there has been no shortage of suitors for the 35-year-old Spaniard.

Reports in Italy have suggested that the former Liverpool shot stopper may end up at AC Milan next season, but it has now been reported that there are other teams interested in his services.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United remain interested in signing Reina for next season.

Newcastle seems to be an interesting spot for Reina as he would be reuniting with his former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez who is now the Newcastle manager.

Despite interest from other clubs, Reina would prefer to stay in Italy which means that Milan remain at the top of his list of suitors.