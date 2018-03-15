AC Milan hoping formation change can defeat Arsenal

With AC Milan looking to overturn a two-goal deficit against Arsenal in the Europa League, coach Gennaro Gattuso could move to a formation that served the club so well in the past.

The Rossoneri have reignited their season under the former midfielder using a 4-3-3 setup, but that did not stop the Londoners leaving the Stadio San Siro victorious.

Gattuso is now considering using a 4-4-2 formation at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night, that was symbol of the Milan sides that dominated Europe football under Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello.

The move is expected to see Andre Silva alongside Patrick Cutrone in a traditional striking partnership, with Suso slightly withdrawn to a right-wing position, but expected to attack at will.

On the opposite side, the 2006 World Cup winner still has a decision to make on whether to use Hakan Calhanoglu or Giacomo Bonaventura, with the Italian slight favourite as he will offer more tactical balance.