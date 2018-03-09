AC Milan ownership consider selling shares

Li Yonghong is understood to be weighing up the prospect of selling a 25% share in AC Milan in order to pay off the club’s loan to Elliott Management.

This would mirror a similar scenario at crosstown rivals Inter, where Erick Thohir and Suning Group have overseen the transition from Massimo Moratti relatively smoothly.

La Repubblica are reporting that the development that would see Li share the cost of running the club with a separate entity.

Li took out a €303m loan from Elliott Management in order to finance his take over from Silvio Berlusconi, with the American company expecting a return with interest by October.

The Rossoneri fans have grown accustomed to reports of financial insecurity around their club, with the allusive owner coming into conflict with media outlets as a result.