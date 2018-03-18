AC Milan Player Ratings: Andre Silva shines again

AC Milan beat Chievo 3-2 at the Stadio San Siro with Andre Silva keeping his side believing in a top four finish.

Silva’s late winner gave the Rossoneri all three points, after Marius Stepinski and Roberto Inglese had cancelled Hakan Calhanoglu’s opener, with Patrick Cutrone equalising for Milan.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men got the victory, with Silva and Cutrone the best on the pitch, along with another great performance by the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder.

