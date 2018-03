Despite a good showing at the Allianz Stadium, AC Milan were undone late on by Juventus who emerged 3-1 winners on the night.

Paulo Dybala got the Bianconeri off to an excellent start, but Leonardo Bonucci scored on his first match against Juventus, since leaving the club to join Milan. However, Juan Cuadrado, then Sami Khedira got two goals in the final 10 minutes to keep all three points in Turin.