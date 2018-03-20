AC Milan preparing offer for Herrera

AC Milan are expected to make a move for Porto’s Hector Herrera this summer, after monitoring the midfielder for some time and has a contract expiring in June 2019.

The 27-year-old has been a fundamental part of the Dragoes first-team since arriving from Pachuca in June 2013, but the Rossoneri will test their ability to retain the Mexican.

According to Calcio News 24, Milanese club have been taking a keen interest in Herrera in recent weeks in particular, and a goal in his club’s 2-0 win over Boavista on Sunday has convinced them to prepare an offer.

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is a big admirer of the midfielder and expects him to play a key role for coach Gennaro Gattuso next season at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

With the Rossoneri also expected to sign Sampdoria defender Ivan Strinic, the club are clearly already working on providing more squad depth for the 2006 World Cup winner.