AC Milan ready to battle Manchester United for Chelsea ace

Manchester United have been joined by AC Milan in the race to land Willian from Chelsea this summer.

The Brazilian’s contract with the Blues expires in 2020, but it appears an exit could come much sooner according to reports emanating out of England.

The Daily Mail states Manchester United are firmly in the race to land the 29-year-old, and are preparing a €45 million offer to land the Brazilian from their English rivals.

However, Calcionews24 suggests Milan are ready to throw their name in the hat for Willian, as they are keen to land a wide-attacking player this summer.

Willian has been a key figure for Chelsea since signing from Anzhi Makhachkala in the summer of 2013, netting 43 goals in 223 appearances in all competitions.