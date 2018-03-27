AC Milan ready to reward Gattuso with contract extension

AC Milan are set to reward coach Gennaro Gattuso with a contract extension, after improving the sides fortunes since taking over from Vincenzo Montella earlier in the campaign.

Despite a raft of signings during the summer the Rossoneri started the Serie A season poorly, but the 2006 World Cup winner now has them within touching distance of Champions League qualification.

According to Calcio News 24 the Milanese outfit have everything in place for the Italian to confirm his immediate future at the club and will announce the move on the 28 or 29 March, before the team head to Turin to face Juventus.

The 40-year-old has reportedly agreed a contract until June 2021 earning him €2 million-a-year, which is a significant increase on his current salary.

Due to being drafted in from the Milan Primavera in November, Gattuso has remained on a wage of €120,000 per season, making him the lowest paid coach in Serie A.